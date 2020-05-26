Discussion
Ankush Madaan
Maker
We had a few clients who manage remote teams & due to governance they required control over the team's work desk. We tried different solutions and some were costly or missing some key functionalities & with Covid-19 impacting large scale business we thought of finding a solution to enable these remote teams and made this product which is cost-effective, easy to use & secure.
This product is very useful when comes to manage team virtually.
a right product at a right time which we have been searching for... thankyou SquareOps 👍🏼
This is an amazing product, We needed few machines on the web and in no time we were there operational.
This product is a must have in times like these where work from home is coming into to picture and more inclination in technology is moving towards virtualization. WorkDesk Virtual Desktops helps alot in this at an effective cost and other valiant features.
