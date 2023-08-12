Products
WorkbookPDF

Personalized language workbooks

Learn Korean with Kpop 🎤 French with Cheese & Wine 🧀 Spanish with Salsa 💃🏻 Practice any language with your favorite topics — Learning made fun!
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
WorkbookPDF
WorkbookPDF - Personalized language workbooks
WorkbookPDF by
WorkbookPDF
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in Education, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on August 13th, 2023.
WorkbookPDF
is not rated yet. This is WorkbookPDF's first launch.
