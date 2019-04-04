Workbench is a free library of tools designed to help marketers save time and effort. Resize an image, extract its text, generate a color palette, and much more.
Hey community! We’re constantly working here at Brandfolder to help marketers, designers, and creatives be more productive. Workbench is our latest project — it allows anyone to manipulate an image from a central, online location, for free! No more using weird, sketchy websites that have insane amounts of sketchy ads. Some of our tools enable you to more easily make a brand asset, by resizing existing content, generating a color palette for complementary pieces, or converting a file for the right occasion (PNG > SVG). Our other tools allow you to leverage images to power your other work, like extracting the text from a 1-pager to produce a blog post. Our auto-tagging tool uses AI to suggest tags for a given image, so you can find the best avenues for promotion, classification, or even new ideas!
I've always had to use a number of different sites to convert files and manipulate images — Workbench is a free and reliable alternative to those sites, offering a number of additional tools that I usually thought would require a paid subscription (i.e. auto-tagging images, extract text, color palette). This is a must-have for marketers and designers alike — give it a try!
Looks interesting! Just the PNG > SVG is worth it, haha. Looking forward to giving it a shot.
A super novel tool all for free. Super excited to give this a shot!
