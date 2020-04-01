Work & Kids
Over 1000 ideas to survive and enjoy WFH with kids 👶
Alex Kistenev
Hello, Product Hunters! Alex is here from Standuply.com. Today we’re shipping the best guide we’ve ever done. Many of us work from home these days, whether we like it or not. What a surprise, if you're also a parent! Don't panic, we've got you covered. We prepared a giant list with WFH tips, kids activities, education materials, and virtual tours. Let everyone enjoy this time together with their loved ones. Here’s what's in there for you: - 200 indoor activities and games; - 30 outdoor activities; - over 500 categorized educational resources; - hundreds of virtual tours: museums, zoos, operas, etc. Have fun, be productive, stay safe. Alex, CEO of Standuply.com
