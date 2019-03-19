Looking for a new Product role myself, I realised how difficult it is to find vacancies. Out of pure frustration I build Work In Product. A Product Management Job Board with a wide range of PM roles in London, broken down into different levels of experience.
RikMaker@rikvandonselaar · Entrepreneur - Product - Kitesurfer
Hey fellow hunters! 👋 Looking for a Product role myself, I immediately realised how time consuming job hunting is. Not only the hiring process. But also finding PM vacancies turns out to be a total pain. Many well known job sites fail at basic functionality like sort on latest, or show you jobs like "Financial Controller" and "IT Project Manager" when you search for "Product Manager". And then which category should I pick? Should I choose "Marketing" or "Technology" - I'm completely clueless. Out of pure frustration I build Work In Product. A collection of all PM vacancies in and around London broken down into different levels of experience. I'll be adding more sources along the way. It's London area only at the moment. For now I want to test the need for such a product but I should be able to expand to other cities/countries quite easily as most of the stuff is automated anyway. What do you think? ✌️
