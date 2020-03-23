Work From Home Scheduler
Find calm in the chaos when you're working from home.
Karen Rubin
Hey Product Hunters 👋 𝗢𝘄𝗹 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀 here! We’re longtime champions of the Work from Anywhere Movement, and during this unprecedented global health crisis that is closing schools, offices, and daycares, we wanted to do more to help families manage the chaos of living where they work. Today, we’re launching the Work from Home Scheduler to support the millions of people across the globe who are suddenly faced with a WFH lifestyle while also having to cover childcare and share their home workspace with partners, spouses, and roommates. 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱: Greater transparency and understanding into what everyone in your home needs to do helps reduce friction and conflict so you can share communal spaces and responsibilities with partners and roommates to stay productive while you’re all working from the same place. (vs home) 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Just like offices, households need a documented system for inputting household spaces and responsibilities into a shared calendar to help household members work productively together without overlapping on their calls and meetings while keeping the trains running at home. That’s where Work from Home Scheduler comes in. 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀: - Input your shared household Spaces (office, desk, dining room table, couch, kitchen island) where people can work - Input your shared household Responsibilities (childcare, pet care, elder care, chores, errands, naptime, feedings) people need to tackle - View Spaces on the calendar to see when they’re available, and view Responsibilities on the calendar to see when they need coverage and when you’re responsible for them - Reserve Spaces the way you would in the office. Choose a quieter space for calls, or a more open space for working independently. - Set a schedule for Responsibilities so childcare, pet care, and elder care are always covered. - Manage the household calendar within the app. Make a copy for your personal or work calendar to layer in with your meetings so times when you’re tackling Responsibilities are blocked. Owl Labs is on the forefront of productivity for the future of work, with more than 27,000 organizations using the Meeting Owl, our 360° smart conference camera, to help office workers be more empathetic and inclusive of their remote colleagues during meetings. We’re constantly innovating new solutions to help people work more productively, no matter where they’re located, and the Work From Home Scheduler was created in direct response to the COVID-19 crisis so you can work more productively from home, no matter how small or crowded your living space may be. Find calm in the chaos when you’re working from home with Work from Home Scheduler. Wishing everyone safety and health, Karen 🦉
Shout out to all the parents fighting for quiet space to take a Zoom call with their children at home.
