  1. Home
  2.  → Work From Home Gear

Work From Home Gear

Everything you need to work productively.

From the comfort of our office chairs we’ve created this list with everything you need to work from home and make your back feel great.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Lawrence Kymani
Maker
🎈
making things on the internet
Hi Hunters! First launch on Product Hunt for me…. It’s a little list of things that can help you work from home more comfortably. After many mornings spent working from the couch, neck and shoulders leaning forward like a gargoyle, I decided it was time to stop 😅 I did the research and bought a few key things: an office chair, a monitor, and an ergonomic keyboard and mouse. With just those four things my back and neck pain disappeared in about a week. And, yours probably can too! If you want to experiment you can check out the other products on the website: laptop stands, standing desks, monitor arms, foot rests and more… Bonus: since it’s Black Friday, you can expect to find discounts for most of the items. Don’t shop too much and enjoy! p.s. you’ll notice this page is part of a bigger website, which is still a work in progress. If you have any feedback about the other pages, do let me know in the comments! :)
Share