Work From Home Gear

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lawrence Kymani
Maker
making things on the internet
🎈
Hi Hunters! First launch on Product Hunt for me…. It’s a little list of things that can help you work from home more comfortably. After many mornings spent working from the couch, neck and shoulders leaning forward like a gargoyle, I decided it was time to stop 😅 I did the research and bought a few key things: an office chair, a monitor, and an ergonomic keyboard and mouse. With just those four things my back and neck pain disappeared in about a week. And, yours probably can too! If you want to experiment you can check out the other products on the website: laptop stands, standing desks, monitor arms, foot rests and more… Bonus: since it’s Black Friday, you can expect to find discounts for most of the items. Don’t shop too much and enjoy! p.s. you’ll notice this page is part of a bigger website, which is still a work in progress. If you have any feedback about the other pages, do let me know in the comments! :)
Share