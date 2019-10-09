It's WFH day. You hit snooze (twice) and head to the couch. Slack, email...whoa it's 11am! Ok brush your teeth. Blink twice, it's 6pm. You haven't talked to a REAL person all day. We love the freedom of remote work, but working alone can suck. Enter Work Club.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Steve Flory
Maker
Hey hunters! Steve & Kyle here, founders at Out Of Office. We started Work Club (https://outofoffice.app/workclub...) because remote work can be awesome, isolating, and depressing...all at the same time. It's like WeWork, but without the insane rent or loneliness. We're solving the workspace problem for real people, not big companies :) https://www.vice.com/en_us/artic... We had one too many days like the one ^above^ and thought – what if we could pick our own coworkers and find awesome workspace that doesn’t cost a bajillion dollars? The product is simple: for around $10 we find you an inspiring place to work, buy you a fancy coffee or lunch, and introduce you to a small crew of coworkers for the day. We’ve had Work Clubs at coffee shops, coworking spaces, and even breweries! Don’t worry, it’s not another lame networking event. But you will meet people — and you’ll have your most productive workday in months. Hit the link & sign up to hear about Work Clubs in your area. Thanks for taking a look! https://outofoffice.app/workclub...
Upvote (1)Share