WORK is a minimalist iOS app for working time tracking with a focus on fast data input. Suitable for makers, employees, freelancers and anyone who wants to keep an eye on their working hours.
Orcun YörükMaker@orcyork · iOS Engineer • Niche Product Maker
Hey PH 👋 as an Indie Maker and Employee in one person, I needed a tool that tracks my time by project and task. In order not to distract my workflow, the usage had to be quick and easy. That's why I built WORK for iOS over a year ago. You can start the time tracking with 3 taps in just a few seconds and easily change the task you are currently working on. Now it's time for the first major update and therefore I just released WORK 2.0! I had multiple feature requests from my users, so I picked the most common ones and packed them into the update. WORK 2.0 includes 🏝 Absence Management 📝 Taking Notes 🌚 Restyled Dark Mode I would love to hear your feedback! Thanks ❤️ Orcun
