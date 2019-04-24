Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → WORK

WORK

Time tracking for makers

get it
WORK is a minimalist iOS app for working time tracking with a focus on fast data input. Suitable for makers, employees, freelancers and anyone who wants to keep an eye on their working hours.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Orcun Yörük
Orcun Yörük
Makers
Orcun Yörük
Orcun Yörük
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Orcun Yörük
Orcun YörükMaker@orcyork · iOS Engineer • Niche Product Maker
Hey PH 👋 as an Indie Maker and Employee in one person, I needed a tool that tracks my time by project and task. In order not to distract my workflow, the usage had to be quick and easy. That's why I built WORK for iOS over a year ago. You can start the time tracking with 3 taps in just a few seconds and easily change the task you are currently working on. Now it's time for the first major update and therefore I just released WORK 2.0! I had multiple feature requests from my users, so I picked the most common ones and packed them into the update. WORK 2.0 includes 🏝 Absence Management 📝 Taking Notes 🌚 Restyled Dark Mode I would love to hear your feedback! Thanks ❤️ Orcun
Upvote ·