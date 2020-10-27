discussion
Ori Goshen
Maker
Hey PH, I’m Ori, the co-founder of AI21 Labs. Today, my team and I are beyond excited to release our newest product, Wordtune. Our mission is to revolutionize the way we read and write by creating a bridge between your thoughts and your words. Wordtune understands what you’re trying to say and provides suggestions to improve your writing without disrupting your flow. Whether you’re using it to write personal emails, create documents for your clients or exchange instant messages with your colleagues, Wordtune helps you express yourself in the most effective way possible. So why did we create Wordtune? We think writing should never be a tedious or lonely task. We want to help you flawlessly translate your ideas into text without wasting hours finding the perfect wording and tone. What exactly can Wordtune do? Our advanced AI technology has a deep understanding of context and semantics allowing Wordtune to go far beyond the grammar and writing assistants you already know. We offer completely new features that will transform the writing process. 🔮 Rewrite - Explore fresh ways to express yourself in writing. Rewrite suggests alternative ways to phrase your sentences. Want your message to be a bit more casual? More concise? No problem! Rewrite helps you get your message across with the phrasing you like the most. ✂️ Smart Paste - Seamlessly integrate pasted text into your work to create a more clear and cohesive message. Smart Paste helps you merge external text into your document in a way that is natural and authentic. 🔍 Word Finder - With Word Finder, there’s no need to ask “what’s the word for…?” anymore. You can retrieve words from the tip of your tongue that fit the context of your writing. If English is not your first language, you can write the missing word in any other supported language, and Wordtune offers the correct alternative in English. ✍️ Suggestions - Craft perfectly worded messages by receiving word suggestions that fit your texts. Wordtune’s vocabulary goes far beyond a simple thesaurus, suggesting only options that fit naturally into your text. 👌 Examples - Remove all doubt in your writing by comparing your words to millions of similar sentences written by trusted sources online without ever needing to leave your text box. 🚀 Wordtune Works Where You Do - Wordtune is a multi-platform extension that works where you write! The list includes: Gmail, Google Docs, Outlook (web version), Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Whatsapp (web version), Slack and more! Why try Wordtune? Wordtune can help you... 💡Add clarity and precision to your messages 💡Make brilliant vocabulary choices 💡Spend less time editing and perfecting your text 💡Write with confidence 💡Sound more fluent 💡Expand your English vocabulary We hope that you will take the time to try out Wordtune and make sure to let us know what you think!
