  1. Home
  2.  → Wordsgame

Wordsgame

A simple slack game to test your word formation skills

A simple Slack game to test how good you are at forming words from random letters. You can play it with colleagues and everybody has 60 seconds to type as many words as they can. Words must be unique and the person with the highest score wins 🙂
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Femi Oladeji
Maker
I created this because I just wanted to be able to have simple fun on slack with colleagues
UpvoteShare
Israel Azemoh
very creative, helps tests your vocabulary
UpvoteShare