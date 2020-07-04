Deals
Wordsgame
Wordsgame
A simple slack game to test your word formation skills
Slack
Games
A simple Slack game to test how good you are at forming words from random letters. You can play it with colleagues and everybody has 60 seconds to type as many words as they can. Words must be unique and the person with the highest score wins 🙂
an hour ago
Femi Oladeji
I created this because I just wanted to be able to have simple fun on slack with colleagues
a day ago
Israel Azemoh
very creative, helps tests your vocabulary
a day ago
