Words is an open source dictionary for Android built with the intention of being ergonomic, contextual and artistic. Access high quality definitions through a pleasant and beautiful interface.

Hi PH, Words was an idea that formed one night while reading, trying to balance a novel in one hand while looking up a word in a dictionary app in the other. This was a frustrating experience - having to fumble to reach search bars and pronunciation buttons one-handed. Words hopes to solve UX challenges on modern devices while being a great tool to improve your vocabulary! Language and words are beautiful. Looking them up should be too! Here's a more extensive post on how the design of Words came together: https://medium.com/words-diction... In the future, I'm hoping to add more dictionary source as well as the ability to add/edit your own examples and definitions. Words is currently in Beta on the Play Store! Try it out, checkout the design write-up. Feedback would be lovely. Hunter
