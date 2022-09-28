Products
WordPress for Adobe XD
Adobe XD to WordPress. Free forever. No code required.
The WordPress for Adobe XD plugin by Yotako is the fastest way of converting your beautiful design into a fully functional WordPress website in a few clicks without writing a single line of code!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
+5 by
Yotako
About this launch
Yotako
Seamless transition from design to code.
WordPress for Adobe XD by
Yotako
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
. Made by
Alfonso García Frey
,
Cédric Legendre
,
Maurício
,
Ali mot
,
Ilyes El ayeb
,
Sanine Moreira
and
Benjamín Pérez Souto
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Yotako
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on December 4th, 2018.
Upvotes
12
Comments
6
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#136
Report