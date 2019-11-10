Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dimitris Mavroudis
Maker
Hello Hunters! I am Dimitris Mavroudis, and I am the maker of WordPress Admin Colors Generator. I created WordPress Admin Colors Generator to allow WordPress users to add their personal touch to the WordPress Dashboard fast and easy, without adding another plugin to their website. As a plus, WordPress Admin Colors Generator is a Progressive Web App, meaning it can be installed as an app and run offline. I would love to hear your feedback and help me improve it.
UpvoteShare