WordPress Admin Colors Generator

Generate your own WordPress dashboard color scheme!

WordPress Admin Colors Generator is a Progressive Web App that does exactly what you expect it would do. It helps WordPress users customize their WordPress dashboard easily and plugin-free.
Hello Hunters! I am Dimitris Mavroudis, and I am the maker of WordPress Admin Colors Generator. I created WordPress Admin Colors Generator to allow WordPress users to add their personal touch to the WordPress Dashboard fast and easy, without adding another plugin to their website. As a plus, WordPress Admin Colors Generator is a Progressive Web App, meaning it can be installed as an app and run offline. I would love to hear your feedback and help me improve it.
