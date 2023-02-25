Products
This is the latest launch from Notion Site
See Notion Site’s 48 previous launches →
Word Wise
Ranked #16 for today
Word Wise
A language learning planner
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Word Wise is a language learning manager designed to help learners keep track of their progress and stay organized
Launched in
Education
,
Languages
by
Notion Site
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"This language learning template is a game-changer! I love how organized and easy it is to use"
The makers of Word Wise
About this launch
Notion Site
Products built on notion
30
reviews
417
followers
Follow for updates
Word Wise by
Notion Site
was hunted by
Yash Yadav
in
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Yash Yadav
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
Notion Site
is rated
5/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on July 27th, 2021.
