Word Forward

A head-scratching word puzzle game

Use all of the letters in the 5x5 grid to make words disappear! Word Forward isn’t about spelling the longest words or the most clever - it’s about carefully using every tile to declare victory in 500 puzzles. Word Forward is a word puzzle game of cunning and strategy.
Jim SquiresMaker@jim_squires · Co-Pilot @ Rocketship Park
I'm one half of the studio responsible for Word Forward. The game originally launched in 2014 for iOS, but has been completely rebuilt from the ground-up for multiple platforms using Unity. Ask us anything!
