Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Word Counter
Word Counter
A simple and free online word counter.
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A free online word counter with a simple UI (and no ads).
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Text Editors
by
Word Counter
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
Word Counter
A simple and free online word counter.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Word Counter by
Word Counter
was hunted by
Waqas Younas
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Text Editors
. Made by
Waqas Younas
. Featured on August 25th, 2022.
Word Counter
is not rated yet. This is Word Counter's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report