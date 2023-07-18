Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Word Buddy
Word Buddy

Word Buddy

Flashcard for kids to learn their first 1000 words

Free Options
Embed
Boost your child's reading with Word Buddy! Our app uses 2000+ flashcards and AI-powered phonics & sight word techniques to make reading easy and fun. Fast-track literacy in just 10 mins/day!
Launched in
Android
Parenting
Kids
 +1 by
Word Buddy
Attio
Attio
Ad
Build a powerful, data-driven CRM that’s truly your own
About this launch
Word Buddy
Word BuddyFlashcard for kids to learn to read their first 1000 words
0
reviews
12
followers
Word Buddy by
Word Buddy
was hunted by
Alex Zhou
in Android, Parenting, Kids. Made by
Alex Zhou
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Word Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Word Buddy's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-