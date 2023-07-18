Products
Home
Product
Word Buddy
Word Buddy
Flashcard for kids to learn their first 1000 words
Boost your child's reading with Word Buddy! Our app uses 2000+ flashcards and AI-powered phonics & sight word techniques to make reading easy and fun. Fast-track literacy in just 10 mins/day!
Launched in
Android
Parenting
Kids
+1 by
Word Buddy
About this launch
Word Buddy
Flashcard for kids to learn to read their first 1000 words
0
reviews
12
followers
Word Buddy by
Word Buddy
was hunted by
Alex Zhou
in
Android
,
Parenting
,
Kids
. Made by
Alex Zhou
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Word Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Word Buddy's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
