Home
→
Product
→
Wooshy
Ranked #8 for today
Wooshy
Search the macOS UI and click with the keyboard
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Target any UI element with your keyboard, and click. Ditch the mouse forever!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Wooshy
About this launch
Wooshy
search the macOS UI and click with the keyboard
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Wooshy by
Wooshy
was hunted by
Guill Lo
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Guill Lo
. Featured on July 24th, 2022.
Wooshy
is not rated yet. This is Wooshy's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#186
Report