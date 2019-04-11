WOOPSS Currency Converter allows you to easily convert all the world's currencies. Also it has pretty large list of cryptocurrencies. Pick your favorites to quickly convert all of them. Switch between light and dark modes to get the best look.
Vladislav KovalyovMaker@vladislav_k · iOS Developer
Hi Hunters, I'm glad to present a great currency converter which I'm loving to use almost everyday. WOOPSS Currency Converter allows you to easily convert all the world’s currencies and, at the same time, it supports pretty large list of Cryptocurrencies. • Create your own list of monitored currencies; • List of World’s currencies contains more then 60 items, including Gold, Platinum, Palladium, Silver and (Special Drawing Rights); • List of Cryptocurrencies contains more then 170 items; • Select your current currency, to see current rate for the each of the currencies; • Switch between light and dark modes to get the best look. I hope that you'll enjoy it too! Thanks
