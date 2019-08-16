Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Woof Manager

Woof Manager

Bulk edit, manage ads and in-house promos for podcasts

Woof Manager is a bulk audio editing software for podcasts, ideal for those who want to manage ads on their own or whose efforts are part of a larger content strategy (e.g. promote your in-hose products & events).
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Klemen Nagode
Klemen Nagode
Maker
We would love to hear your thoughts! Woof!
UpvoteShare
ryan kulp
ryan kulp
Maker
obviously i'm biased as a maker, BUT -- i'd like to highlight that we launched this a few weeks ago as a different product... a marketplace for ads <> podcasts. after many phone calls, emails, tuff love feedback (from you all), and surveys, we (@knagode) decided on a pivot to today's hunted solution. super proud of him as a rapid iterator and look forward to everyone's comments on our new release.
UpvoteShare
Nika Grigoryeva
Nika Grigoryeva
I am totally new in podcast niche, so I need to understand how to monetize them.
UpvoteShare