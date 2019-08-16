Woof Manager

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Klemen Nagode
We would love to hear your thoughts! Woof!
UpvoteShare
Maker
obviously i'm biased as a maker, BUT -- i'd like to highlight that we launched this a few weeks ago as a different product... a marketplace for ads <> podcasts. after many phone calls, emails, tuff love feedback (from you all), and surveys, we (@knagode) decided on a pivot to today's hunted solution. super proud of him as a rapid iterator and look forward to everyone's comments on our new release.
UpvoteShare
I am totally new in podcast niche, so I need to understand how to monetize them.
UpvoteShare