WonderSpray 💧💩

I was traveling on holiday to southeast Asia, and really needed to use the bathroom after getting off a long flight. I rushed to my hotel room and once I got in the bathroom and did my business, I noticed there was no toilet paper! Being the ignorant American I am, I started to panic and called the front desk. They told me I need to push the button on the toilet to spray my bum, no paper. I tried it and experienced the most amazing clean of my life. Since then I set out on a mission to create this wonderful clean & hygienic experience in a portable solution for everyone around the world to experience. For the past 2 years our incredible team has been designing, building, testing, (and testing some more) to create this wonderful experience which can be used in the palm of your hand. Today we have launched a crowdfunding campaign with almost 4,000 supporters and we couldn't be more excited to bring our vision of clean and healthy bums to a reality!
