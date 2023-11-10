Products
Home
→
Product
→
Wondering
Wondering
Build the right thing with AI-powered user interviews
Interview your customers at scale with Wondering's AI-Moderated User Interviews. Gather actionable user insights and grow your product by conducting and analyzing hundreds of user interviews at the same time.
Launched in
User Experience
Prototyping
SaaS
+1 by
Wondering
About this launch
Wondering
Build the right thing with AI-powered user research
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Wondering by
Wondering
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
User Experience
,
Prototyping
,
SaaS
. Made by
Amy Strong
,
Axel Thomson
,
Joshua Mason
,
Victor Tsvirkun
,
Nicolas Marcora
,
Tom Watkins
,
Tereza Šustrová
and
Nicolas Marcora
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
Wondering
is not rated yet. This is Wondering's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
