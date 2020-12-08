  1. Home
  2.  → Wonder

Wonder

Wonder is a virtual space where people can meet and talk.

Web App
Productivity
Tech
Wonder is a space where you can connect to others in a spontaneous and fluid way. You move around freely between groups. It's fun, creative and energizing. We call this concept fluid togetherness.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Leandro
Hunter
Community at Product Hunt
There are quite a few companies that operate in this space, so it's exciting to see a new take on video communication, especially at scale.
Share