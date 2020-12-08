Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Wonder
Wonder
Wonder is a virtual space where people can meet and talk.
Web App
Productivity
Tech
Wonder is a space where you can connect to others in a spontaneous and fluid way. You move around freely between groups. It's fun, creative and energizing. We call this concept fluid togetherness.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collection
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Leandro
Hunter
Community at Product Hunt
There are quite a few companies that operate in this space, so it's exciting to see a new take on video communication, especially at scale.
Upvote
Share
1h
Send