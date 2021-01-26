discussion
Gabriela Trueba
MakerFounder CEO @ Womp
Hi Product Hunt👋 I'm Gaby, Founder and CEO of Womp. Womp is for creatives who want to do 3D. I am a self taught 3D designer and was shocked when I couldn't find an easy to use all-in-one 3D tool that I didn't need to spend hours learning or downloading. Womp is a new social and creative 3D software that combines all of the most powerful 3D tools into one collaborative workspace. You and your team can design production ready content for manufacturing or media all from your browser. 🔥**FEATURES**🔥 ✅ live 3D browser collaboration ✅3D file embed and sharing ✅ parametric product design + configurators (NURBS) ✅ digital sculpting ✅ high-res 3dD rendering ✅ livestreaming! ✅ buy/sell your work! ✅ pre-made library of parametric assets, digital materials, backgrounds etc all from your browser! **+much more 😈** **Join the waitlist and earn points at https://womp.xyz/ ** **The top 300 creatives with the most womp points gets exclusive access to our site.** Womp💖
This is awesome! nice work @gabriela_trueba1