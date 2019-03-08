Women World Wide

Made in celebration of International Women's Day 2019, this is an open source map of organizations for women in tech all around the world. Find local organizations and add your favorites!
Etel SverdlovMaker@etelsverdlov
This year we wanted to do something as a team to celebrate International Women's Day. There are so many amazing organizations doing such great work supporting women in tech, we wanted to find a way to highlight and promote them further. This map was an internal group effort and one that we'd love to involve the community in. The site and organization list are fully open source, and new groups and locations can be added via PR! We would also love to continue building out the site and functionality and invite anyone who may be interested to join in!
