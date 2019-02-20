Women Who Design is a Twitter directory of accomplished women in the design industry. It aims to help people find notable and relevant voices to follow on Twitter by parsing Twitter bios for popular keywords.
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)Pro@emilyjsnowdon · Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
Thanks for sharing @_tessr and for building @julesforrest. An awesome resource 🙏 I love the about page that gives lots of great examples for how Women in Design can be helpful: Follow more diverse list of voices on Twitter If you're a hiring manager, use this project to find candidates. If you're organizing a conference, use this project to find speakers. If you have a podcast, use this project to find new guests. Full details: https://womenwho.design/about
