Women’s Day Collection

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Abdul Matin Khandwala
Maker
👋Hey, Product Hunt community. I am a Producer on a product called Burst by Shopify that provides royalty-free photos for entrepreneurs, marketers, designers, and bloggers. We create a lot of the content, but we also curate it through individual contributors from around the world. This year for IWD we want to showcase womenx photographers on our platform and their amazing work - views from around the world of fashion, life, people and places like you've never seen before. We have another Collection as well which showcase Womenx from all walks of life which you can check out here. These images are a portion of our total collection, and we’re eager to keep growing. If you have any feedback/questions, feel free to hit me up! Or you can also join Burst as a Contributor here 😃📸 (PS thanks @robjama for hunting 🙌🏾)
UpvoteShare