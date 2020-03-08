Women in tech today

Discussion
Alex Sideris
Maker
Hey PH, happy international women's day! I hope we all show love and appreciation all the women in our life. Our mothers, grandmothers, partners, sisters, daughters. I took this chance to create a small report on the "State of women in startup funding in 2020". It was a last minute thing to be honest, it wasn't planned. Here is the story behind it: While going through thousands of funding rounds manually and by hand for Cyberleads, one thing stood out straight away. That is the super low percentage of female founders, CEOs and investors.. It's kinda sad, and honestly believe we all lose from this situation, not just women. A more diverse sector always is better that a homogenous and sterile one. And we are capable of impoving things. One of the ways to do that is to celebrate the women leading the way and kicking the door in for the rest! I hope you like it and hope you all have a lovely day 💜
