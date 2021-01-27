Women in Tech Clothing & Accessories

discussion
Isabel Nyo
Maker
Senior Engineering Leader
Hi PH! 🙋🏽♀️ My name is Isabel Nyo and I am a Senior Engineering Manager, based in Sydney, Australia. As I sat in many technical meetings, workshops, conferences and events as one of the very few women throughout my career, I couldn't help but felt that I needed to do more in representing, supporting and empowering women in technology. Sometimes, this feeling would be triggered by my male counterparts' lack of understanding of what it is like to be a minority, sometimes it would be triggered by having to prove myself harder due to systematic biases, and other times, it was triggered by nobody but myself aka my imposter syndrome. Finally, I decided to do something about it, and thus, this initiative was born. I designed these chic, bold, fun and quirky text to be printed on T-shirts, jumpers, bags, mugs and other accessories with an aim to empower and support women in technology. Use or wear these products and tell the world how proud you are to be a woman in technology. It is also a great way to be an ally and show your support for women in technology. Thanks!
