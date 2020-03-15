Discussion
Che Sampat
Maker
Recently businesses around the world have been thrown into a world of uncertainty. Larger companies have established playbooks and battle-tested practices on how to continue to operate and most importantly, how they communicate these messages to the wider organisation. Smaller & medium-sized companies are facing these scenarios, many for the first time. WolfPack exists to help organisations effectively communicate with their team during times of crisis. We do this by sending your message to your team through three forms of communication: email, SMS and a phone call. For example one of our customers, a professional services firm based in London, had to inform their team of 50 of immediate office closure and an unplanned company all hands over Google Meet. Using our platform they were able to get the message out within 3 minutes to their entire workforce. During the current COVID-19 outbreak, we'll be waiving our monthly fees in order to support companies through this difficult time.
