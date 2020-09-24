Woleet Sign
Gilles Cadignan
MakerCEO @Woleet
Hello hunters 👋 Thank you very much for the hunt @jmitch! 🙏🏾 I’m Gilles, CEO and co-founder of Woleet. I've been involved in crypto since 2013. We created Woleet in 2016 with the idea of using Bitcoin as a global notary, allowing democratization of what we call “Digital Truth”, leveraging Bitcoin immutability and censorship resistance to create proofs that can be verified without the need of any third party. 🚀🚀 Today we launch Woleet sign a eSignature web app based on our 4-year old technology. We made it very simple to use, even simpler than the existing eSignature tools. Woleet Sign works the same way than other eSignature apps but have fundamental differences caused by the tech used and the company ethos (Bitcoin ethos) : - You don’t need to upload your files (the proof of signature only needs file’s hash, computed on client-side) - You can sign any file (PDFs but also ZIP archives, movies, mp3s or anything digital) There’s no limitation for the file size - Signers need to possess the file to complete the signature process. It allows full confidentiality and also allows to verify that you sign the right version of the document (useful for lengthy contracts having multiple versions, already reviewed, removing the need of re-read everything before signing) For the Product Hunt launch we have a special offer. Until the end of September every new account subscribing to a yearly basic plan before the end of free trial will get an advanced plan for a year and get unlimited documents. That means you pay $56 instead of $281! And yes we use Bitcoin, not “blockchain”! vires in numeris.
Woleet Sign is the first and only electronic signature solution allowing to sign any document without leaking it: the document is never uploaded anywhere (signers have to share it on their own). Woleet Sign is built on top of the Woleet API, which is probably the fastest to integrate into an existing business workflow, due to the fact that the document itself is never manipulated.
@gilles_cadignan Seems to be an awesome product! I'll give it a try very soon ;)
@mathieuspiry Love it. Thank you !
Love it !
@quentinnkz1 thank you ! 😊
Love it! Privacy-preserving digital signing with strong legal assurances is essential for the next wave of sovereign companies built on the Internet. What's the "aha" moment for legacy companies to drop HelloSign and DocuSign? Keep up the great work guys.
@thibaudmarechal thank you Thibaud ! Yes we hope that our product change the way companies think about their sensitive data. Sovereignty but for eSignature ! :)
