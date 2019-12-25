  1. Home
  2.  → Woddd

Woddd

Generate a random WOD and kill it 🏋

Woddd generator was created for Crossfit enthusiasts or guys hungry of a crazy 15-minute routine. By generating a random wod, the struggle of searching hours for a matching workout is not a problem anymore.
Woddd App on TwitterIs anyone interested in working out on Sundays? 🏋 Use https://t.co/z4icG188FS to generate a random 🔥 wod and the struggle of searching hours for a matching workout is not a problem anymore. https://t.co/c1rpd48QnL
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jim Raptis
Jim Raptis
Maker
🏋️‍♂️Hey Fitness makers, Jim here! Today I gladly launch Woddd.run app! Woddd randomly generates a random WOD (aka Workout of the Day) to make you stand up and go to the nearby gym. Currently, the available workouts target Crossfit enthusiasts. 🦾One-click away 🏋️‍♀️ Variety of WODs 🧘🏾‍♀️ Hassle-free workout selection ♥️ Save your favorites I'm planning to add even more bodyweight workouts because I understand that most of the people don't have access to a fully-equipped gym. Always glad to hear your feedback! Enjoy your WOD 💦
UpvoteShare