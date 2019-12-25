Discussion
Jim Raptis
Maker
🏋️♂️Hey Fitness makers, Jim here! Today I gladly launch Woddd.run app! Woddd randomly generates a random WOD (aka Workout of the Day) to make you stand up and go to the nearby gym. Currently, the available workouts target Crossfit enthusiasts. 🦾One-click away 🏋️♀️ Variety of WODs 🧘🏾♀️ Hassle-free workout selection ♥️ Save your favorites I'm planning to add even more bodyweight workouts because I understand that most of the people don't have access to a fully-equipped gym. Always glad to hear your feedback! Enjoy your WOD 💦
