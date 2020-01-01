WOD Insight

Discussion
HI PH, My name is Nastya Kholodova, I'm a software developer from Washington DC. Soon will be 4 years since I joined CrossFit. Back then I didn’t have a push-up, pull-up, or even an air squat, which would count as a rep. With the support of the CrossFit community, consistency and hard work(which we all know pays off ;) ) I slowly learned the basics. A few days ago I claimed the title of 2nd fittest masters woman in my country! During Open 2020, I developed a workout visualization which helps to score higher on the leaderboard. The visualization shows: - transitions time, what is the total time spent moving from station to station - performance degradation. Was your first round three times faster than the fifth? Which movement caused it? - round to round consistency. The app is a Timer, designed explicitly for CrossFit workouts + visual analytics of a workout result. The app has the library of the most popular benchmark workouts - Girls, Heroes, Open2020, Dubai2020. Feel free to reach me if you want a workout to be added to the library. All feedback is welcome, and I'm happy to answer any questions!
Very effective and efficient
The app is slick and insightful.
It helps me to see where in workout I suck the most
