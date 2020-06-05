Wod Blocks

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nicolas Tejera
Maker
I built this purely on personal need. Since the pandemic, I've been working out at home doing mostly Crossfit workouts. These have different parts, usually including warm-up, a strength portion, some rest and then what's called the WOD (workout of the day). For each part you have to configure a different timer, for example countdown, TABATA, EMOM (every minute on the minute), etc. Since I didn't want to interrupt my workout constantly, I thought about making a timer that would self-adjust. More so, I've been sharing workouts with friends and it's usually a big chunk of text that we send back and forth, so I thought why not just share a link that opens in the app and you can start doing right away? Lastly, I included hundreds of preset blocks for those that need a great workout but don't have access to great programming.
UpvoteShare