Wod Blocks

A full workout timer

Wod Blocks is a timer that adjusts to different parts of your workout. It guide s you with audio and visual queues so you can put your phone aside and focus on your workout. Use preset blocks for inspiration and share workouts with your friends with ease!
Nicolas Tejera
Nicolas Tejera
Maker
I built this purely on personal need. Since the pandemic, I've been working out at home doing mostly Crossfit workouts. These have different parts, usually including warm-up, a strength portion, some rest and then what's called the WOD (workout of the day). For each part you have to configure a different timer, for example countdown, TABATA, EMOM (every minute on the minute), etc. Since I didn't want to interrupt my workout constantly, I thought about making a timer that would self-adjust. More so, I've been sharing workouts with friends and it's usually a big chunk of text that we send back and forth, so I thought why not just share a link that opens in the app and you can start doing right away? Lastly, I included hundreds of preset blocks for those that need a great workout but don't have access to great programming.
