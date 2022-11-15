Products
Wobo
Build & share interactive workbooks for online learning
Provide a more interactive, engaging learning experience for your students with our digital workbooks. Build in minutes and share on its own or through your integrated LMS.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
by
Wobo
About this launch
Wobo
Build & share interactive digital workbooks
Wobo by
Wobo
was hunted by
Tonner Jackson
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Tonner Jackson
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Wobo
is not rated yet. This is Wobo's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#187
