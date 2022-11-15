Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Wobo
Wobo

Wobo

Build & share interactive workbooks for online learning

Free Options
Provide a more interactive, engaging learning experience for your students with our digital workbooks. Build in minutes and share on its own or through your integrated LMS.
Launched in Productivity, Tech, Online Learning by
Wobo
Asana
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Wobo
WoboBuild & share interactive digital workbooks
0
reviews
1
follower
Wobo by
Wobo
was hunted by
Tonner Jackson
in Productivity, Tech, Online Learning. Made by
Tonner Jackson
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Wobo
is not rated yet. This is Wobo's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#187