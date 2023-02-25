Products
Wizi AI
Wizi AI
AI powered code search for frontend teams
Wizi is an AI agent for common frontend tasks. We are releasing our Code Search feature – instant natural language search for React (JS/TS) codebases as an open-source, self-hosted tool.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Wizi AI
About this launch
Wizi AI
AI powered Code Search for frontend teams
Wizi AI by
Wizi AI
was hunted by
Zalkar Z
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Zalkar Z
and
Ako Shergazy
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
Wizi AI
is not rated yet. This is Wizi AI's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
5
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#242
