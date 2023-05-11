Products
WizEats

WizEats

Your pocket AI foodie friend

With WizEats mobile app, you can iteratively generate recipes based on your dietary preferences, available ingredients, and cooking equipment, within limited time and budget
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
 by
WizEats
About this launch
WizEats
WizEatsYour pocket AI foodie friend
WizEats by
WizEats
was hunted by
Marc Wu
in Health & Fitness, Cooking, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Marc Wu
,
Yincen Xia (Philip)
and
Jillian Lee (Jillian)
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
WizEats
is not rated yet. This is WizEats's first launch.
