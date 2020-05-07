Discussion
Marceline Lebourdais
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I am Marceline and I have created this tasks management SaaS with @jeje_jyc @timothee_mohr et @pauline_chaa ! The lastest events exposed some issues for companies that goes from working all together at the office to working all together but in separate places. Why have we chosen to focus on tasks management ? Some studies show that 30% of companies that are new to teleworking faced difficulties in communication and a lack of efficiency in task management. And based on our personal experiences we have concluded too that we can quickly be lost in all the tasks we have to do and sometimes it can be difficult to communicate about it or to know how to prioritize them. The main issue is that there employees are more frustrated and are less performant. Moreover, task management SaaS market represented in 2019 : 3 Billion USD and will represent 6.3 Billion USD in 2026. This is why we imagine a SaaS that makes it easier for the team to see how each one of them is progressing and detect when there someone is facing a problem. It helps the team to stay in touch all together, maintain their self-confidence, keep everyone motivated and supportive to each other. Therefore, as a manager, you can easily maintain a strong bond with every team member. Everybody can add task to anyone throughout the day and each member is able to give a task to another person. The bonus is that every time a task is done, your cat will get some treats ! We would be glad to have your feedbacks and advices on www.wittycat.work !
