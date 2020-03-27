Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Bram Krommenhoek
Maker
Hi there makers! As a travel company that connect travellers to locals, our community's been hit pretty hard. With our mission to bring people and culture closer together and helping people to earn a living with their passion, we felt we had to act in this situation. So we created Withlocals Live - a series of online experiences ranging from cooking class in Rome, KL or Seoul, to Greek debating workshops, to learning how to dance like Zorba the Greek. All experiences start at €10,- per person, depending on how many people you're with. If you find something that interests you, just contact the local to learn more. We thought it might help everyone to reconnect with colleagues, friends, partners and family, so that's why I wanted to share it here as well.
UpvoteShare