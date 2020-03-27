Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Withlocals Live

Withlocals Live

Stuck at home? Book online activities with locals worldwide

get it
Make the best out of being at home, with online experiences. With 35 online experiences offered by 20 locals from 15 cities worldwide, you now have a lot of very good reasons to stay at home and reconnect with your friends, partner, family or kids.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Bram Krommenhoek
Bram Krommenhoek
Maker
Hi there makers! As a travel company that connect travellers to locals, our community's been hit pretty hard. With our mission to bring people and culture closer together and helping people to earn a living with their passion, we felt we had to act in this situation. So we created Withlocals Live - a series of online experiences ranging from cooking class in Rome, KL or Seoul, to Greek debating workshops, to learning how to dance like Zorba the Greek. All experiences start at €10,- per person, depending on how many people you're with. If you find something that interests you, just contact the local to learn more. We thought it might help everyone to reconnect with colleagues, friends, partners and family, so that's why I wanted to share it here as well.
UpvoteShare