discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Kunal Gupta
Makerfounder https://withfriends.co
Hi ProductHunt! It’s a pivotal moment for small businesses that make our city feel like home. It's not an easy time to run a storefront. And yet, for the hundreds of businesses already using Withfriends, memberships are making this year significantly easier. Bluestockings bookstore, a beacon of literary culture in the Lower East Side, is moving into a larger location with the support of their rapidly growing community of members. Dimo’s Pizza, in Chicago, is selling memberships with every slice, for pickup and delivery. Sweat Records, in Miami, has raised almost $10k and counting in annual revenue. When we built our first prototype of Withfriends, Joe (@textbrain) and I (@djkgamc) discovered an exciting fundamental truth: 1 in 20 customers will choose to buy a membership in order to support a small business, if you ask them during checkout. That's enough to increase recurring revenue for any small business by 60%! But we also know that it's a burden on your staff to integrate memberships into your business. That's why we built technology that connects to your point-of-sale or online store in a few minutes, and allows any small business to start selling memberships automatically! Does your business use Square, Shopify, Squarespace, Toast, ChowNow, or Eventbrite? You can instantly start selling memberships today by connecting your store to Withfriends. How it works: 🛒Your customers receive a personalized membership upsell after they make a purchase, with an automatic rebate on their purchase when they become a member. 🛍️Members receive discounts, and other perks you can choose 📈Your business earns 60% more revenue through memberships 💎Our technology automates everything Try it now by connecting your store to Withfriends: https://withfriends.co/?for=prod... Whether you’re a bookstore, a burger spot, a neighborhood cafe, or an online shop – Add memberships to your store in 15 minutes, and become a healthier business forever :)
UpvoteShare