Embed a full-screen viewing experience with multiple videos into any existing web page. No subdomains, No ads, and No additional development required.
Phil NottinghamMaker@philnottingham · VIdeo Strategist
Hi Product Hunt! Super excited about Wistia Channels, which we see as the first step towards providing a product suite that supports businesses creating episodic video content. It's meant to maximize watch time and consumption, providing a distraction-free alternative to a YouTube channel which can provide value for any part of a company's website. If you sign-up for Wistia today (for free - https://wistia.com/account/signup) you can try out test drive Wistia Channels for the integrations page in app. Please get at the team with any questions or feedback!
John Doherty@dohertyjf · Founder, Credo (GetCredo.com)
@philnottingham this is awesome! Definitely solves a problem I've been thinking about. You may have a new customer :-D
Phil NottinghamMaker@philnottingham · VIdeo Strategist
Delighted to hear it!
