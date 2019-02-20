Log InSign up
Wistia Channels

Embeddable Netflix-like video gallery

Embed a full-screen viewing experience with multiple videos into any existing web page. No subdomains, No ads, and No additional development required.

Phil Nottingham
Phil Nottingham
Hi Product Hunt! Super excited about Wistia Channels, which we see as the first step towards providing a product suite that supports businesses creating episodic video content. It's meant to maximize watch time and consumption, providing a distraction-free alternative to a YouTube channel which can provide value for any part of a company's website. If you sign-up for Wistia today (for free - https://wistia.com/account/signup) you can try out test drive Wistia Channels for the integrations page in app. Please get at the team with any questions or feedback!
John Doherty
John Doherty
@philnottingham this is awesome! Definitely solves a problem I've been thinking about. You may have a new customer :-D
Phil Nottingham
Phil Nottingham
Delighted to hear it!
