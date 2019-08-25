Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
ryan95
Hello everyone on Product Hunt! Me and a couple of my friends spent a lot of money on beautiful form solutions because they are so useful yet expensive. So we ended up building a cheaper alternative in our spare time. Most of the core features are free and we only have a 10$/month tier for all advanced features. Now we know that this isn't very original but we are in the process of creating something really cool that will leverage this form builder to enable people to manage users and workflows. But for now, we are launching this so we can acquire more customers and understand their use cases. Happy to answer any questions!
UpvoteShare