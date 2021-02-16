Wishfinity Browser Extensions

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lee Bellon
MakerFounder Wishfinity, WishExpress...
👋 Hi all. We had an incredible Product Hunt launch a couple of months ago: https://www.producthunt.com/post.... 😮 Users added over $100M in wishes on the platform over the holidays. 🧩 However, overwhelming feedback suggested we needed browser extensions too. So today, we're pleased to announce the availability of our Chrome, Firefox, and Safari add ons. 🎁 Wishfinity is a free universal wishlist that allows you to collect and share whatever you chose with family and friends, so they know exactly what you want for your birthday or any gifting holiday that you celebrate. 👩💻 With the new extensions, simply click the +W icon in your browser toolbar whenever you see something online that you want. Wishfinity will capture the item's title, image, description, and price then saves that wish to your centralized WishLink, where you decide what to share or not. 🙏 Thanks again for the suggestions to make wishlist browser extensions, and happy to answer any questions.
Share