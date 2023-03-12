Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → WiseSponsor
WiseSponsor

WiseSponsor

Home to collaboration of brands & educators

Payment Required
Embed
WiseSponsor is a sponsorship marketplace that let educators & coaches to raise money for their events, workshops, courses, cohorts and even social media channels from brands/businesses.
Launched in Branding, Marketing, Monetization by
WiseSponsor
monday.com for marketing
monday.com for marketing
Ad
One place to plan, execute and manage all marketing projects

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"What makes you excited or disappointed about this type of marketplace? Your opinion matters!"

WiseSponsor
The makers of WiseSponsor
About this launch
WiseSponsor
WiseSponsorHome to collaboration of brands & educators
0
reviews
1
follower
WiseSponsor by
WiseSponsor
was hunted by
Arsalan Noroozzadeh
in Branding, Marketing, Monetization. Made by
Arsalan Noroozzadeh
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
WiseSponsor
is not rated yet. This is WiseSponsor's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#30