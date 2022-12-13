We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → WiseShot
WiseShot
Ranked #2 for today

WiseShot

A learning path sharing platform

Free
Want to learn a new skill but don’t know where to start? With WiseShot, you get an expert-crafted roadmap to help you choose the best content & courses.
Launched in Education, Online Learning by
WiseShot
Trevor.io
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
WiseShot
WiseShotA Learning Path Sharing Platform
0
reviews
30
followers
WiseShot by
WiseShot
was hunted by
Fahima Farrahi
in Education, Online Learning. Made by
Fahima Farrahi
and
Sina HN Yazdi
. Featured on December 24th, 2022.
WiseShot
is not rated yet. This is WiseShot's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
15
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#167