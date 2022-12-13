Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
WiseShot
Ranked #2 for today
WiseShot
A learning path sharing platform
Visit
Upvote 25
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Want to learn a new skill but don’t know where to start? With WiseShot, you get an expert-crafted roadmap to help you choose the best content & courses.
Launched in
Education
,
Online Learning
by
WiseShot
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
WiseShot
A Learning Path Sharing Platform
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
WiseShot by
WiseShot
was hunted by
Fahima Farrahi
in
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Fahima Farrahi
and
Sina HN Yazdi
. Featured on December 24th, 2022.
WiseShot
is not rated yet. This is WiseShot's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
15
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#167
Report