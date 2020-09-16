Wisefin API

discussion
Some background: I started off working on a personal finance app and discovered that transaction information was in a terrible state, even with the services from the big guys like Plaid.com Transaction names there were a mess: "170220 SPOTI P23ZFA90EA", "SPOTIF" "AMZN 44237", "AMAZON.COM". And there definitely was no chance in hell I'd get something like a logo! Over time, I developed an internal solution that really just blew all the existing services out of the water. Beautiful transaction names, merchant logos, merchant websites.. whew! Slowly, by word of mouth, it started gaining some interest from direct and distant colleagues. And after some back and forth, I ended up creating an API for the internal algorithms - this is the result! Cheers :)
