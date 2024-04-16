Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Wisecut
See Wisecut’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Wisecut AI
Ranked #14 for today
Wisecut AI
Turn long videos into short clips with AI
Visit
Upvote 32
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Wisecut AI turns long videos into viral clips. With just a link, our AI dives into your content, selecting the most impactful moments to highlight. Wisecut AI trims, enhances, and optimizes your content for maximum impact and reach.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
Wisecut
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Wisecut
AI Video Editor
34
reviews
58
followers
Follow for updates
Wisecut AI by
Wisecut
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Ivo Machado
,
Vicente Machado
,
Isabella Nascimento
and
Bernardo Cunha
. Featured on April 16th, 2024.
Wisecut
is rated
5/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on April 29th, 2020.
Upvotes
32
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#32
Report