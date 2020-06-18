  1. Home
Your podcast hosting and publishing platform with AI

Simply Upload your podcast to Wisecast and publish on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and YouTube with our audio to video tools. Wisecast will help you grow your listener base by predicting where your next downloads will come from using machine learning.
Rob Sandhu
Very excited to launch Wisecast and see podcasting grow with AI driven predictions on downloads, saving marketers a lot of money :) The audio to video tool will allow seamless distribution on YouTube and Vimeo to help with growth as well. Some of the core features of our podcasting platform are as follows: - podcasts hosted on a high performance CDN - beautiful embeddable audio player - custom website hosting for podcasts, including free SSL certs and custom domain hosting - predictive and advanced analytics dashboard - video tool to publish on YouTube/Vimeo
Rahul Vats
@robsandhu Hi Rob, congratulations for Wisecast. What audio to video tool are you using? Is it a 3rd party tool or you have created it?
Rob Sandhu
@rahulvats Thanks Rahul! We are building on top of the great open source tool, FFMPEG. https://www.wisecast.fm/blog/sha...
Ammen Sandhu
This looks like it will be a game changer for podcasters.
Nazmul Husain
Really Amazing! Thanks Rob
