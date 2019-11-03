Wireframe for Figma

Discussion
Deep Joshi
Maker
Wireframe plugin is the best for creating beautiful user flow prototypes and basic structures in Figma so no other kits, files or tool required! If a designer wants to simplify the process in the early stage of a project like planning and brainstorming then “Wireframe” Plugin plays a major role in this process and makes it easier because a designer should spend time on thinking awesome design ideas, not on the basics they already know. The Wireframe has a list for Web, Mobile, Tablet, Flows pre-designed wireframes(templates) divided into categories which can be added directly to Figma page by clicking on the frame. We suggest to look at all the frames of the plugin and you will know which one you need for your current task after all your the designer. All files are Figma Component (SVG) hence they are easily editable and the user can manage easily all wireframing and prototyping activities as per his/her needs. Why “Wireframe Plugin” Useful for you and your team? 1. Project Ideation and Brainstorming Wireframe comes with collaboration in mind. Also, you can invite your co-worker on Figma and together in real-time design the user flow for your next project. 2. User flows and Wireframes Graphics The wireframe has over 500+ custom builds graphics/cards to use, which covers most the web and mobile elements, interactions, and usage cases. 3. No other skills and resources required The wireframe is great and easy to use since you don't need to upload or use any other resources on Figma. Here we launch our first beta with some functionality for testing and feedback purposes. We improve day by day and give you the best version of our product so you can plan products better and better.
